Swimmer's Daily

I Put The Fastest Swimmers I Know In An 8m Garden Pool | The Swimsuit Guy

by

rokur
in ,

I put four of the fastest swimmers I know — including two sub-23 sprinters — into my parents’ 8-metre garden pool to see if the new iGarden Jet X could turn it into a serious training pool. The verdict might surprise you.

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