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International Surf Competition Delayed by Aggressive Great White Shark | KTLA 5

by

rokur
in ,

A major surfing competition at Huntington Beach has been delayed after sighting of an aggressive great white shark. KTLA’s Chip Yost reports on April 24, 2026.

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