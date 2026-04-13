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Hubert Kos’s Absurdly Fast 2026 NCAAs | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

During the men’s 2026 NCAA swimming and diving championships Hubert Kos was on FIRE, he won three titles in 2025 with some VERY fast times. In 2026 he ended the meet with two more titles and one runner up finish but this performance was arguably even BETTER because of just how INSANELY fast the times he put up were.

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