Swimmer's Daily

Boy, 5, Drowns in Neighbor’s Pool After Being Left Unsupervised Outside His Home: Police | People

by

rokur
in

The boy was left alone while his mother helped her daughter with a school project inside the home, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.