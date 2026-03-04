Swimmer's Daily

Talk of the Town: Texoma Swim Academy’s Adaptive Water Safety Day | KXII 12 | Texoma Turns To Us

by

rokur
in , ,

Adaptive Water Safety Day is scheduled for March 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Waterloo Pool in Denison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.