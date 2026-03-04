Swimmer's Daily

Katie Shanahan On Scotland’s Swimming Strength, Her Birmingham Success & Commonwealth Aims | Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

by

rokur
in

After two bronze medals in the pool at Birmingham 2022, Katie Shanahan discussed her Commonwealth Games debut success, future aims and Team Scotland’s impressive swimming squad!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.