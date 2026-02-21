Child Crisis Arizona Offers Free Pool Fences to Prevent Child Drownings | Arizona Digital Free Press

Swimmer's Daily

Seventy‑nine adults and children died from drowning in Maricopa and Pinal counties in 2024, marking the highest number recorded since tracking began in 2005.

In response, Child Crisis Arizona is partnering with Salt River Project, State Farm, the Independent Pool & Spa Service Association Inc. and local firefighter charities to provide free pool fences to eligible families through its fifth annual Pool Fence Safety Program, according to a press release.

