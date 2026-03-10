Swimmer's Daily

I Swam for 3 Days Straight – Sink or Swim (Documentary) | Nick Pelletier and TMS Productions

SINK OR SWIM follows Nick Pelletier’s 4 year battle to swim the 106km long Okanagan Lake in British Columbia, Canada. This film highlights Nick’s early life, multiple failures, injuries, natural disasters, death scares, and triumph.

