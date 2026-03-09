Swimmer's Daily

Canadian’s Drowning Death Consequence of Dingo Attack: Coroner’s Report | Hanomansing Tonight

by

rokur
in

A coroner in Australia has determined that a 19-year-old British Columbia woman drowned when she was attacked by a pack of dingoes on an early morning walk. Piper James from Vancouver Island was found dead on an Australian beach in January, surrounded by a pack of the animals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.