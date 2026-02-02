Search Called Off For Young Man Feared Drowned At Maroubra Beach | 10 News

Swimmer's Daily

The on-water search for a missing swimmer at Maroubra beach has been called off as dangerous conditions force crews out of the surf.

A helicopter remains over-head looking for the young man who disappeared in the water, on a day out with friends.

