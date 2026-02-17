Herrin Tiger Sharks Swim Team Raising $80K to Save Community Pool | WSIL News 3

Swimmer's Daily

Herrin Tiger Sharks Swim Team Raising $80K to Save Community Pool

The Herrin Tiger Shark Swim team is facing a potential challenge this summer. The Harrison Bruce Aquatic Center might not open due to a funding shortfall for repairs.

