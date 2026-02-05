Swimmer's Daily

Why Modern Fitness Culture Misunderstands Human Bodies | Daniel Lieberman | Big Think

by

rokur
in

For most of human history, movement was inseparable from survival. Deliberately burning energy for no immediate purpose would have made little sense in a world where calories were scarce and bodies were costly to maintain.

Seen through an evolutionary lens, exercise stops looking like a personal shortcoming and starts looking like a cultural invention we’re still learning how to live with, says Daniel Lieberman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.