How Private Equity Is Reshaping Youth Sports in America | Bloomberg Television

Youth sports in America have become a massive business, with families now spending an estimated $40 billion a year on travel teams, coaching, and training. We follow one family’s journey and examine how the path to going pro has changed, and why private equity is so keen to get involved.

