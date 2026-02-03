‘Not Today’: Teen Swims 4km to Save Family Stranded at Sea | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

A 13-year-old Western Australian boy swam four kilometres through dangerous seas for four hours to save his family after they were swept out while kayaking.

Austin Appelbee removed his life jacket partway through the swim, then ran another two kilometres to call for help after reaching shore.

His mother, 12-year-old brother, and eight-year-old sister were stranded at sea for more than eight hours before being rescued by emergency services.

