What it’s Like to Swim at a Pro Swim Series | Day in the Life Vlog | USA Swimming

What does a 12-hour competition day actually look like? From warming up to finals, this video takes you inside a full day competing at a USA Swimming Pro Swim Series meet along side Gabriel Jett

