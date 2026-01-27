Yakima Valley Boys Swimming Championships Bring Awareness to Status of Lions Pool | KIMA Action News

The cold temperatures outside were an afterthought on Saturday as families and friends gathered to support their high school swimmers in the 2026 Yakima Valley Boys Swimming Championship meet at Lions Pool.

“This sport basically brings everyone together, and they all support each other,” said local teacher, John Whitney. “They are all working for each other and rooting each other on, and they want the best for each other.”

Whitney emphasized the importance of mental health and says that swimming can be a great escape for many young athletes.

“The other thing that we have, it’s really critical in our society right now, is mental health, and I can’t tell you how much it means to just drop underneath the surface and go for a swim,” Whitney said.

