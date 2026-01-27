Swimmer's Daily

Jammie January: Learning to Swim in Clothing to Prepare for for Emergencies | KRDO13 Colorado Springs

by

rokur
in , ,

A swim school in Colorado Springs is having its students swim in their pajamas all month long to learn how to stay afloat when you least expect to meet the water.

See KRDO

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.