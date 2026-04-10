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Boy Saves Scout Leader From Drowning During Summer Camp in Georgia | CBS 8 San Diego

by

rokur
in

A Boy Scout has earned a rare honor after saving his scoutmaster’s life while rafting during a summer camping trip two years ago near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia.

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