The Most Underrated Skill in Swimming | Kaden Kiefer Swimming

Swimming speed isn’t just about power or mechanics. It’s about how effectively you interact with the water. In this video, I explain why feel for the water is one of the most important — and least taught — skills in swimming, and how you can deliberately train it through better feedback, smarter repetition, and intentional time in the pool.

