Swimmer's Daily

St. Albert Teen Named Swimming Canada’s Para Athlete of the Year | CTV News

by

rokur
in

Swimming Canada named a teenager from St. Albert, Reid Maxwell, as its para male athlete of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.