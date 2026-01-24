Swimmer's Daily

The 5’5″ 16 Year Old That is Beating The Worlds Fastest Swimmers

rokur
Over the summer Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi started making some MAJOR waves in the breaststroke events, rapidly rising the ranks as one of the FASTEST swimmers in the world at just 16 years old. So where did Shin Ohashi stack up against the rest of the world at the end of the summer and how FAST has he STILL managed to go?

