San Francisco Coyote Makes Rare Swim to Alcatraz Island | Action News Now

A coyote was seen swimming to Alcatraz Island, creating an unusual sight in the San Francisco Bay. Aidan Moore, a guest relations employee for Alcatraz, captured the moment on camera. Moore noticed the coyote paddling on Sunday afternoon before it reached the island’s southern shoreline.

