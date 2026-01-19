Swimmer's Daily

Some Australians Worry About Safety as Population of Apex Predator Crocodiles Grows | 60 Minutes

rokur
Saltwater crocodiles in Australia were pushed to near extinction. With populations growing after years of conservation efforts, some worry the law there protects deadly crocodiles instead of people.

