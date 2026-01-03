Thousands Plunge Into 2026 With Polar Bear Swim at Vancouver’s English Bay | CBC British Columbia

Swimmer's Daily

Thousands started off their New Year with a dip in English Bay. Over the years the event has become more than just a communal dip into frigid waters, with 2026 marking the 106th edition of the annual Vancouver Polar Bear Swim. CBC’s Troy Charles joined in on the festivities and braved the cold water.

