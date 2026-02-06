Swimmer's Daily

What It Takes to Swim an ‘Ice Mile’ | CBC News

Ice swimmer Pamela Stewart recently completed a three-kilometre qualifying swim in 9 C water, making her eligible to attempt an official ‘ice mile’ in water no warmer than 5 C. Ottawa Morning’s Rebecca Zandbergen went to watch a recent training session.

