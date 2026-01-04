Keeping Legacy of Apartheid-Era Swimmer Brian Hermanus Alive | SABC News

The family of apartheid-era swimmer Brian Hermanus has welcomed efforts by the Kimberley local municipality to keep his legacy alive through continued efforts in maintaining public facilities named after him and making them accessible to the poor communities.

The local Sol Plaatje Municipality in the Northern Cape, has worked around the clock to refurbish the public swimming pool that was destroyed by vandals.

Leaving the community without a public pool that provided relief for many around communities like Colville and Florianville.