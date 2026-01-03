Butterfly Swimming Kick Exercise | Box Jump | U.S. Masters Swimming

Swimmer's Daily

Because butterfly kick is done at high speed, doing some strength training at faster speeds is important. Box jump will help you create force quickly. As a bonus, this exercise can improve your starts and turns.

