Newcastle Municipality Warns About Swimming in Dams | Newzroom Africa

Despite several streets being opened in the Newcastle CBD area, the municipality is still warning residents about swimming in dams and rivers during heavy rainfall.

This, after a 19-year-old male drowned on Saturday after attempting to fish at the Nkanjaneni dam in Newcastle.

