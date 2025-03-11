SMU Swimmer Makes Waves, Following Father’s Legacy | CBS Texas

Swimmer's Daily

SMU Swimmer Makes Waves, Following Father's Legacy

rokur
Jack Berube, son of Olympian Ryan Berube, talks to CBS Sports Texas about swimming on the same team his father once did.

