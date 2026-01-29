Swimmer's Daily

“I Knew They Were Already Gone”: Bonham Mother Grieves Loss of Three Kids in Drowning | FOX 4 Dallas

by

rokur
in

A mother in Bonham talked to FOX 4 News on her effort to save her three children from drowning in a local pond. Through grief, she’s holding on to memories of her boys. FOX 4’s Vania Castillo has more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.