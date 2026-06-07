Swimmer's Daily

San Jose Daycare Owners Sentenced in Tragic Toddler Drowning Case | KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

by

rokur
in ,

A San Jose woman and her mother, who owned and operated a daycare where two toddlers drowned, were sentenced Friday for their roles in the children’s deaths.

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