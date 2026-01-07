Swimmer's Daily

Butterfly Swimming Body Position Exercise | Lying Superman | U.S. Masters Swimming

rokur
You must be able to arch your spine to help you breathe well and recover your arms effectively without letting your hips drop. Lying Superman helps you develop the range of motion, strength, and skill to do so.

