Swimmer's Daily

Butterfly Swimming Body Position Exercise | Alternating Bird Dog | U.S. Masters Swimming

by

rokur
in ,

The amount of undulation butterfly requires necessitates a lot of controlled movement from your spine. Alternating bird dog teaches you how to move your limbs without moving your spine unnecessarily.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.