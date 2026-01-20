Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, died after his car plunged into a deep, water-filled ditch amid dense fog in Noida. Once the car plunged into the water-filled pit, Mehta, who didn’t know how to swim, managed to get out of his car, climbed onto its roof and even called his father and friend. On the call with his father, Mehta even said, “Dad, I’ve fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I’m drowning. Please come and save me. I don’t want to die.” Police and emergency services rushed to the site but couldn’t save him. His body recovered almost four hours after the accident. The post-mortem examination of Mehta has confirmed that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.
Noida Techie Dies: Helpless Father Watches Son Drown Amid Negligence | Firstpost Live
