Swimmer's Daily

Mom Charged After Missing Toddler Drowns on Front Porch of Home | WITN-TV

by

rokur
in

A mother has been charged weeks after her toddler drowned on the front porch of their Onslow County home.

Elizabeth Holderness turned herself to deputies this morning. She is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, and six misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Neighbor Nicki King is sad for the child but says he’s in a better place.

See WITN

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.