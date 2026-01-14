Swimmer's Daily

Building a System To Improve UVA Swim Starts | UVA Engineering

A team of fourth-year students in UVA’s Charles L. Brown Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering found themselves with a one-of-kind capstone project: build a starting block to improve the starting times of UVA’s elite swimmers.

