Video Shows Man Trying to Save Woman in Fatal Shark Attack | TODAY

New video shows a man trying to save a Minnesota woman after she was attacked by a shark into the water of St. Croix. Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands say the woman later died. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Saturday TODAY.

