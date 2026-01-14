Michael Phelps’ Inspiring Speech After Receiving the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award | Sports Illustrated

Michael Phelps delivers a powerful and emotional speech after receiving the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards. The honor was presented by Laila Ali and recognizes Phelps not only for his historic achievements in the pool, but for the impact he has made beyond competition.

In his remarks, Phelps reflects on Muhammad Ali’s enduring legacy, the meaning of the award, and the personal journey that shaped his life and career. The moment stands as a tribute to greatness, resilience, and the responsibility that comes with being a role model.