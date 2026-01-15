Swimmer's Daily

Surge in Shark Sightings at Popular Swimming Spots | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in ,

There’s a warning for beachgoers following a surge in shark sightings at popular swimming spots along the east coast of Australia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.