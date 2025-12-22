Swimmer's Daily

Swimming Sensation John Shortt Named RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year 2025 | RTÉ

by

rokur
in

Swimmer John Shortt was named the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year. The Galway youngster was a gold medallist in the 200m backstroke at the European Short Course Championships and won double gold at the World Junior Championships.

See RTÉ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.