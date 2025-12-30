Japanese Visitor, 26, Drowns After Jumping From Cliffs at South Point, Hawaii | KHON2 News

A 26-year-old Japanese man died in an apparent drowning off South Point Sunday, according to Hawaii island police.

At 1:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible drowning at Kalae Cove Park.

Police said the man, identified as Kan Ogoshi of Setagaya, Japan, and his family were visiting the area when he jumped from the cliffs into the ocean.

Witnesses told police that he did not resurface.

