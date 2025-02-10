Man Dies After Being Pulled From Waters at Spitting Caves | Hawaii News Now

Swimmer's Daily

Honolulu police said the man who was pulled from the waters at Spitting Caves has died.

Authorities said the 28-year-old succumbed to his injuries from drowning.

