Deputies Spring Into Action to Save Paragliders Who Crashed Into Malibu Ocean | NBCLA

Sheriff’s deputies jumped into the ocean to save two paragliders who landed in the ocean at Carbon Beach. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2025.

