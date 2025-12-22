“It was my sophomore year, and I went into the girls’ locker room and saw there were guys in there, and it was the weirdest thing. It’s not like they were using it to change or anything, they were just hanging out with their friends who were girls,” Sullivan said. “We took that and complained to our school about it, and they said that the faculty bathrooms were open for us to use, but we couldn’t use those. Ever since then, it’s just been happening again and again; nothing’s changed.”
‘The Weirdest Thing’: Wenatchee Swimmer Describes Finding Boys in Girls’ Locker Room | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
