Beachgoers Urged to Swim in Designated Areas | SABC News

Beach authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have urged beachgoers to swim only in designated bathing areas following a drowning incident at an unpatrolled beach at eMdloti on the north coast.

A 17-year-old teenager went missing and is presumed to have drowned after swimming near a tidal pool at eMdloti beach on Wednesday.

