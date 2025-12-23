Deputies Pull Off Heroic Rescue After 2 Paragliders Crash Into Ocean off California Coast | ABC 7 Chicago

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are being hailed as heroes for rescuing two paragliders who got lost in the fog and ended up crashing into the ocean.

The harrowing scene unfolded around 12:30 p.m. Friday along Carbon Beach in Malibu after two paragliders – a man and woman – plunged into the water. They began paragliding in clear skies but conditions soon became foggy, causing them to become disoriented.

The paragliders began drowning as the weight of the equipment was dragging them down and cords had wrapped around their feet.

Deputies Christopher Matkin and Sevak Grigoryan responded to the call for help and jumped into action.

