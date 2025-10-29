Swimmer's Daily

Noè Ponti | Unfiltered Waters

by

rokur
in

Olympic medalist and world-record holder Noè Ponti sits down with Katie in Carmel, Indiana ahead of World Cup Stop 1 to talk Paris (4th/5th and what he learned), the mental reset that set up his short-course world record in the 100 fly, and the rare “Grand Slam” of medaling across Olympics, Euros, and Worlds. He opens up about trusting his gut during a brief U.S. college stint (why he went home after a month), how he handles near-misses (“he won the race, I didn’t lose it”), and the simple word that drives his day-to-day: discipline.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.