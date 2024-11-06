Swimmer's Daily

The Man of the Heats – Noe Ponti Lowers His Own Men’s 50m Butterfly World Record | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in ,

Noe Ponti once again breaks the Men’s 50m Butterfly World Record in HEATS at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 in Singapore.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.