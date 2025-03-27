Swimmer's Daily

Miraculous Escape For Swimmer Bitten By Tiger Shark At Perth Beach | 10 News First

by

rokur
in

A swimmer has escaped with minor injuries after a shark attack at a Perth beach yesterday afternoon. Authorities say the swimmer was nudged several times before he was bitten.

