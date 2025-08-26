Swimmer's Daily

Man Bitten While Taking Photo With Shark in Florida | ABC News

by

rokur
in

Shawn Meuse was posing with a lemon shark off the Florida coast when the 6-foot marine fish bit his leg.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.